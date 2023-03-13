Police launch a search for DMK councillor from Ponneri for resorting to violence

March 13, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have launched a search for DMK councillor of Ponneri Municipality after he allegedly resorted to violence with family members.

Elango, DMK councillor from Ward No. 17 of Ponneri, allegedly indulged in violence on March 9 over a dispute in sharing rent with his niece Gayathri and others from the ancestral property in Ponneri. Based on a complaint by Gayathiri, the Ponneri police registered a case against four members, including Elango, and launched an investigation.

On March 10, a group supporting Ms. Gayathri allegedly indulged in a scuffle followed by a quarrel. In the melee, Balamurugan, 48, was attacked with stones. Later, he died in a hospital. The police arrested two persons identified as Vinodh and Kiran Raj after booking a case against seven persons.

However, the video of the councillor indulging in violence went viral after BJP State president K. Annamalai tweeted it alleging that the police failed to act on a complaint given by the affected party who was beaten up and it resulted in a murder.

However, a senior police officer of Tiruvallur district said two cases of violence involving the family members of the councillor were registered on March 9 and 10.