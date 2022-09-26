Police launch a search for autorickshaw driver

The Hindu Bureau Chennai
September 26, 2022 23:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Semmancheri police have registered a case and have launched a search for an autorickshaw driver who allegedly sexually harassed a college student on Sunday night.

The police said the victim was student of a private media college. Accompanied by her friend, she was travelling in an autorickshaw to reach a hotel in Semmancheri. The autorickshaw driver allegedly sexually harassed the victim when she was alighting from the vehicle. When she started screaming, the driver fled the spot.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The victim lodged a police complaint and the accused has been identified as Selvam of Thiruvanmiyur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
sexual assault & rape

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app