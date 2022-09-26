Police launch a search for autorickshaw driver

The Hindu Bureau September 26, 2022 23:08 IST

The Semmancheri police have registered a case and have launched a search for an autorickshaw driver who allegedly sexually harassed a college student on Sunday night.

The police said the victim was student of a private media college. Accompanied by her friend, she was travelling in an autorickshaw to reach a hotel in Semmancheri. The autorickshaw driver allegedly sexually harassed the victim when she was alighting from the vehicle. When she started screaming, the driver fled the spot.

The victim lodged a police complaint and the accused has been identified as Selvam of Thiruvanmiyur.