Police issue passes with QR code

The Chennai police, who initially started issuing passes manually, have now introduced an online system with QR code. People exempted from the prohibitory orders like those in government service, doctors, media persons and others seeking passes for exigencies were told to apply in person or send a mail to specialpasscovid19.gcp@ gmail.com.

Those applying online will be sent a link that will open a format to upload a photograph, contact particulars etc. While passes are being issued online, the police hit upon the idea of sending QR code passes.

A special team under the supervision of ACP (South) Prem Anand Sinha worked with Thinkinfinity, an IT firm, and launched the scheme.

“Now passes are also being issued online in QR code format. People can download the code on their mobile phone and show it to police at check points. Officials in the rank of Sub-Inspector and above can scan the QR code on their mobile phone and access all the details of the user. We have started issuing QR code passes since Saturday,” a police official said.