Police issue advisory on Chennai’s complete lockdown

CHENNAI

18 July 2020 23:59 IST

Prohibitory orders will remain in effect till Monday morning

The police have issued an advisory to residents on the complete lockdown to be implemented from Saturday midnight till Monday morning.

It said in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the State government had announced the complete lockdown. Residents were requested to avoid venturing out unnecessarily or gather on streets without personal distancing.

Vehicles will not be allowed on roads, exceptions include those meant for milk distribution, healthcare, emergency services and funerals. Private vehicles meant for medical emergencies are also exempted.

Other vehicles will be seized under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. For this purpose, 193 traffic checkposts have been established all over the city. This regulation will be followed on all Sundays till the end of this month.

For any queries, the traffic control room may be contacted on 044-23452330, 044-23452362 and 9003130103.