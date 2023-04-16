HamberMenu
Police investigating death of a 17-year-old boy from Ramanthapuram

April 16, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Koyambedu police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy from Ramanthapuram, who died under mysterious circumstances in the city on April 14.

The police said after visiting his girlfriend in Choolaimedu on April 7, the victim was about to leave the city from the Koyambedu bus terminus when the girl’s family arrived and allegedly abused and assaulted him, before taking her away. The boy went to his relative’s house in Avadi, where his health deteriorated. He was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Hospital and died while being shifted to a private hospital, the police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s relative, the police began investigating and are scrutinising the closed-circuit television camera footage from the bus terminus and are also inquiring the girl’s family.

