HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police investigate case of stolen gold jewellery in Chennai

The incident took place on September 30, 2023, at a showroom in Anna Nagar; nearly ₹3 lakh worth of jewellery was stolen, police said

October 04, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anna Nagar police are searching for the identity of a person who stole gold ornaments from a jewellery showroom in Anna Nagar. The police have filed a case based on a complaint from the manager of showroom, and are looking into the footage of CCTV cameras to try and identify the suspect. 

A senior official of the City Police said the robbery took place at a gold jewellery showroom in Anna Nagar’s 2nd Avenue. On September 30, 2023, an unidentified customer had visited the showroom, and, under the guise of buying gold jewellery, he stole it. The jewellery was valued at nearly ₹3 lakh.

The staff of the showroom initially did not find anything amiss but when they were checking their stock on Tuesday, they found five gold items missing. On CCTV footage the staff saw the man taking the gold jewellery and subsequently filed a police complaint. 

Related Topics

Chennai / theft & burglary / police / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.