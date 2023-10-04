Police investigate case of stolen gold jewellery in Chennai

October 04, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Anna Nagar police are searching for the identity of a person who stole gold ornaments from a jewellery showroom in Anna Nagar. The police have filed a case based on a complaint from the manager of showroom, and are looking into the footage of CCTV cameras to try and identify the suspect.

A senior official of the City Police said the robbery took place at a gold jewellery showroom in Anna Nagar’s 2nd Avenue. On September 30, 2023, an unidentified customer had visited the showroom, and, under the guise of buying gold jewellery, he stole it. The jewellery was valued at nearly ₹3 lakh.

The staff of the showroom initially did not find anything amiss but when they were checking their stock on Tuesday, they found five gold items missing. On CCTV footage the staff saw the man taking the gold jewellery and subsequently filed a police complaint.