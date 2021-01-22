Chennai

Police intercept car, seize 100 kg ganja in Madhavaram

Narcotics Intelligence Bureau (NIB-CID) has seized 100 kg ganja from two drug peddlers.

Following a tip-off about ganja being smuggled from other States, a special team from NIB-CID mounted surveillance near Madhavaram. The team intercepted a car going from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district and found ganja concealed in gunny bags. The police nabbed Nallamperumal, 40, and Durairaj, 45, from Usilampatti, who were travelling in the car.

In a similar case, Mahalakshmi, 57, and Jaya, 45, of Veechur, were arrested by personnel from Manali Newtown police station for possessing 8.5 kg of ganja.

