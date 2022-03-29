Police intensify vigil on vehicles carrying schoolchildren to ensure safety

Following Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar’s direction, personnel of the traffic wing conducted awareness campaigns at 355 schools all over the city.

Personnel of the traffic wing conducted awareness campaigns at 355 schools all over the city. | Photo Credit: File photo

Following Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar’s direction, personnel of the traffic wing conducted awareness campaigns at 355 schools all over the city.

The traffic police have intensified its vigil over school vehicles, private autorickshaws and two-wheelers that bring children to school.

A senior police officer said, “We called the drivers of autorickshaws, vans and cars who bring children to school and told them that they should not overload their vehicles since it was a risk to the children’s lives. The driver seat should not be shared with children.”

The police personnel advised the drivers not to indulge in rash driving while transporting children to the school.

Another officer said, “We also warned them about riding triples, and spoke to parents who allow their children to come on bikes. In some of the cases, we called up the parents and warned them not to send their wards to school on bikes. We will intensify the drive against underage driving in the coming days.”