Police intensify probe into murder of elderly woman

CHENNAI

31 October 2021 01:03 IST

The victim was found dead and gold jewellery stolen

M.G.R. Nagar police intensified their investigation into the murder of a 75-year-old woman at Bharathidasan Nagar on Friday.

The police identified the victim as Seethalakshmi. Her daughter Bhuveneshwari had gone abroad, and son Rithesh stayed in Adyar.

Ms. Bhuveneshwari used to talk to her mother over phone every day, but there was no response on Friday. She called up a neighbour for assistance and alerted her brother. On information, the police reached the spot and Seethalakshmi was found dead with injury marks on her neck and face.

Sixteen sovereigns of gold jewellery had been stolen from the house.

A senior police officer said, “There is no CCTV at the spot and investigation is on to find out whether it was the work of a single accused or a gang. We have intensified our investigation and are working on certain clues and very soon we will nab the accused.”