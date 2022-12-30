Police intensify night vigil in city ahead of New Year’s eve

December 30, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ahead of New Year’s eve celebrations, the Greater Chennai City Police have intensified night vigil to an unprecedented level by deploying personnel at every vantage point for vehicle checks.

At the instructions of City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, personnel from the law and order and traffic wings have been stationed at the vehicle checkpoints at night, and all motorists are only allowed through after a thorough check. The checks begin around 8 p.m and continue till the early morning hours.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Triplicane, Deshmukh Shekar Sanjay, in charge of night patrolling, told The Hindu, “We are deploying our men at specific points and are thoroughly checking the vehicles. Normally, between December 24 and 31, revellers would participate in bike races and endanger the lives of others as well. We have intensified our efforts in order to prevent illegal bike races, loss of lives and snatching incidents during this period.”

The police have also set up iron barricades on roads to stop speeding bikes and cars.