Police intensify investigation into Chennai private school bomb hoax

The suspect used Proton Mail and a virtual private network to send the e-mails

February 10, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The unidentified individual sent the bomb threats to 13 private schools in Chennai on Thursday, Februrary 8.

The unidentified individual sent the bomb threats to 13 private schools in Chennai on Thursday, Februrary 8. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have intensified the investigation into the incident of popular schools in the city getting bomb threats on Thursday, February 8.

A senior police official said, “We are working hard to trace the person responsible for sending the e-mails.”

On Thursday morning, an unidentified individual sent e-mails to 13 private schools in the city claiming that bombs would be detonated on the premises and asking management to evacuate the students. After thoroughly checking the premises, the police declared the threats were a hoax.

A case has been registered with the cyber crime wing of the Central Crime Branch and intensive investigation is being carried out to nab the culprit.

“The e-mails were sent from a Proton Mail user. Proton Mail is an end-to-end encrypted email service based in Switzerland. The suspect used a virtual private network suspected to be based in Belgium. We are analysing IPs and other electronic evidence to trace the suspect,” said another senior officer of the cyber crime wing.

