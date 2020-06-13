Police install CCTV cameras to monitor quarantined homes in Chennai

CHENNAI

13 June 2020 14:42 IST

The move is a bid to strengthen monitoring as many people were violating quarantine norms and leaving their homes, police officers said

The Greater Chennai Police have started installing CCTV cameras in containment areas to check if people who have been placed under quarantine are leaving their houses.

As per the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) numbers, there are 360 containment areas in the city as on June 12. There have been reports of quarantined people leaving their houses despite GCC officials warning them repeatedly, not to. Finally, FIRs were slapped against 40 persons who ventured outside their homes recently. In a bid to strengthen monitoring, the city police have now started installing CCTV cameras outside the containment areas.

Now, if a person tests positive for COVID-19, the entire street is not closed. “Only his/her house is barricaded and it is impossible to post a policeman outside every house. Due to the lack of monitoring, many people leave their houses. This footage will be evidence when we register cases against the violators. Besides, a few cameras with internet connections will be monitored from the zonal police control rooms,” said a senior police officer.

The officer said that the quarantined persons are endangering the lives of others when they step out of the house. “They should be disciplined and follow what the government instructs. We will be very strict when it comes to monitoring. Drones are also being used to monitor the houses. This will be done randomly. Some volunteers from the street are also monitoring,” added the officer.

Meanwhile, the Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram police have posted policemen outside containment areas to monitor the movement of people. “In these districts, the entire street is closed and only those selling essential items are allowed to enter. So we have posted volunteers from the street and policemen to monitor their movement,” said a senior police officer. In Tiruvallur district, women SHGs are also being used to monitor the houses of quarantined persons.