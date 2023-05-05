Police inspector transferred on charge of sending obscene messages to women colleagues

May 05, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Chennai

A crime inspector of the Kannagi Nagar police station was shifted allegedly after he sent obscene text messages to a woman personnel attached to the Tamil Nadu Special Police.

Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj received complaints from at least eight women personnel of the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) who were at the crime wing of the Kannagi Nagar police station.

The crime inspector had allegedly sent obscene text messages and pictures to them on their mobile phones. They said that when they confronted him, he allegedly assigned additional duty at the police station and forced them to do menial jobs. Senior police officers conducted an investigation and the inspector was then transferred to the compulsory waitlist.

