HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police inspector transferred on charge of sending obscene messages to women colleagues

May 05, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A crime inspector of the Kannagi Nagar police station was shifted allegedly after he sent obscene text messages to a woman personnel attached to the Tamil Nadu Special Police.

Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj received complaints from at least eight women personnel of the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) who were at the crime wing of the Kannagi Nagar police station.

The crime inspector had allegedly sent obscene text messages and pictures to them on their mobile phones. They said that when they confronted him, he allegedly assigned additional duty at the police station and forced them to do menial jobs. Senior police officers conducted an investigation and the inspector was then transferred to the compulsory waitlist.

Related Topics

Chennai / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.