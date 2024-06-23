Police inspector transferred following graft allegations in Poonamalle

A police inspector of the All-Women Police, Poonamalle, was transferred after an audio recording of a constable demanding a bribe from a complainant at the inspector’s behest went viral.

The police said Divya of Kattupakkam lodged a complaint with the All-Women Police, Poonamallee, alleging that her husband was physically torturing her. The constable contacted the complainant over phone and asked the latter for ₹2,000 as bribe claiming that the inspector demanded it. The recording of this conversation went viral.

Following this, senior police officers conducted an inquiry. On the orders of the Avadi City Police Commissioner, the inspector was transferred to the control room of the Avadi City Police.