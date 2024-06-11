ADVERTISEMENT

Police Inspector suspended for failing to prevent murder of history-sheeter 

Published - June 11, 2024 11:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

R Sivaraman
R. Sivaraman

Korukkupet Police Inspector has been placed under suspension for failing to prevent a clash between two history-sheeters on Monday, which resulted in the murder of one of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city police said R.Yuvaraj, Inspector of Police, Korukkupet Police Station, did not take proper precautions despite being informed in advance about an ensuing conflict between two groups led by two history-sheeters, within the limits of Korukkupet Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Dinesh alias ‘Sweet’ Dinesh, 24, who resided at Rettaikuzhi Street in Tondiarpet. He had criminal cases against him. The police arrested four persons involved in the murder and have launched a hunt to trace two more suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday afternoon, he was consuming alcohol at a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet on Ekambaram Street, Korukkupet, when a gang, including ‘Biscuit’ Santhosh, attempted to attack him using knives. Even though he managed to escape, the gang chased and murdered him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dinesh was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he was declared dead.

In September last year, Dinesh had attacked Santhosh, 22, of Korukkupet over previous enmity. In retaliation, Santhosh and his gang hacked Dinesh to death.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US