Police Inspector in Chennai goes door to door, offers help to the elderly

While a few policemen have came under criticism for assaulting and punishing people who have violated section 144 in the city, there are many in the the force who go beyond the call of duty in order to help residents. One such person is inspector M. Sathyalingam, law and order inspector in Nolambur who has been identifying elderly persons living alone in his jurisdiction and helping them.

Ever since the lockdown began, the inspector has been going around his jurisdiction in his patrol vehicle and using the public address system, he has been asking people to stay indoors. “I then started doing a door-to-door campaign and started creating awareness about the importance of staying indoors. It was then I understood that many elderly people are finding it hard to get groceries and food,” said the inspector, who has served in the department for 18-years.

According to him there are 7,500 small and big apartment complexes in his jurisdiction which spans up to 9 kilometres. “There are around 18,000 aged families in my range and of these, around 1,000 are living alone. Some of them were finding it hard to get food. So I thought the police could render some help. I provided my number to them and asked them to call me whenever they are in need of anything,” he added.

With the help of volunteers, he prepared and packed food. “We provided it to those who asked. However since app-based food delivery and home delivery of groceries is now allowed, within a stipulated time, some won’t need it. But there are few who do not use smart phones and we will continue to help them,” he added.

Besides, the Nolambur police have been identifying homeless people and are housing them in a community hall after conducting tests.

Residents said that the police were performing a noble service. “They came to our house on Friday and enquired if we need any help. The inspector provided his number and asked us to call if we need anything,” said P. S. Varadanan (86) and his wife Namagiri Varadan (80), who reside in Mogappair West.