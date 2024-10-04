GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police inspector dies of heart attack while on duty

Published - October 04, 2024 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Korattur Inspector (Crime) Muthukumar, 47, died of a heart attack while on bandobast duty for the Tirupathi Thirukudai procession on Friday.

When he complained of chest pain, he was taken to a private hospital in Mogappair. But even as he was getting ready for the test, he collapsed and became unconscious. The doctors tried to resuscitate Muthukumar but he passed away, sources said. His body was then sent for a post-mortem.

The State government has announced a solatium of ₹25 lakh to his family.

Published - October 04, 2024 09:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.