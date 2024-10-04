Police inspector dies of heart attack while on duty

Korattur Inspector (Crime) Muthukumar, 47, died of a heart attack while on bandobast duty for the Tirupathi Thirukudai procession on Friday.

When he complained of chest pain, he was taken to a private hospital in Mogappair. But even as he was getting ready for the test, he collapsed and became unconscious. The doctors tried to resuscitate Muthukumar but he passed away, sources said. His body was then sent for a post-mortem.

The State government has announced a solatium of ₹25 lakh to his family.