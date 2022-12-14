Police Inspector comes to aid of road accident victim

December 14, 2022 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

An inspector of police rescued a road accident victim lying unconscious on Padi bridge and recovered a bag of jewellery worth ₹1.5 crore. Later, the police handed over the jewellery to the owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday evening, Inspector of police, Maduravoyal, Sivanand, saw a man in his fifties unconscious on the road after falling from his bike. After dispersing the crowd, he stopped a goods carrier autorickshaw and helped the injured man onto it and boarded it himself. The inspector’s vehicle escorted the autorickshaw to a private hospital, where the victim was admitted.

The police also carried the bag found near the victim on the scene of the accident. Upon scrutiny, the police found that the bag contained a huge amount of gold jewellery. As the victim remained unconscious, the police used the last contact details on his mobile phone and a receipt found in the bag to identify him as Hariharan, 54, of West Mambalam, who worked with a jewellery manufacturing unit in Puzhal,

He was carrying ₹1.4 crore jewellery on his bike to a leading shop in T. Nagar. The inspector handed over the jewellery to the Anna Nagar police. Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravichandran returned the jewellery to the original owners after verification. Mr. Hariharan eventually regained consciousness.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal appreciated Mr. Sivanand and the other personnel for their quick thinking that saved Mr. Hariharan’s life and for promptly identifying the owners of the jewellery and returning it to them.