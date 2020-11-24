Police inspector arrested for raping 13-year-old girl

She had been illegally detained and forced into prostitution

The city police on Monday arrested a police inspector on the charge of raping a minor girl, who was illegally detained and forced into prostitution by a gang.

C. Pugalendhi, 46, Inspector (Law & Order), Ennore, and his friend G. Rajendran, 44, a political party functionary in north Chennai, allegedly raped the minor at the latter’s office in Washermanpet in September, police said.

According to police sources, the 13-year-old victim was a school drop-out who lived with her mother in Kovalam. On the request of a relative, a 22-year-old woman residing in Tiruvottriyur, the girl went there to assist in taking care of her two children. However, the woman’s associate, Madhan, along with a few others, forced the minor into prostitution. A few days later, her mother could not reach the girl and lodged a complaint with the local police.

A special team formed to investigate the case found the victim in the custody of the suspects.

The team arrested eight persons, including six women, on November 12. Further investigation revealed that Rajendran and Pugalendhi had also raped the girl. “After establishing prima facie evidence that the inspector had committed the offence, we arrested him. We want to send out the message that everybody is equal before the law. Pugalendhi has been placed under suspension. Further investigation is on to identify others involved in the crime,” a police official said.

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, who reviewed the case with Additional Commissioner of Police (North) A. Arun and other senior officers, instructed the special team to complete the investigation at the earliest and file a chargesheet.