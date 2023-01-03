Police inquire into DMK workers misbehaving with woman constable at a public meeting

January 03, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The police are investigating the alleged sexual misbehaviour on the part of DMK workers with a woman police constable at Virugambakkam.

A public meeting was held recently at Dasarathapuram, Virugambakkam, to mark the centenary celebrations of former DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan. DMK MPs Kanimozhi and Tamizhachi Thangapandian and Virugambakkam MLA Prabakar Raja took part at the event.

At the end of the meeting, two DMK workers, who were allegedly drunk, misbehaved with a woman constable on duty. A male constable came to her rescue and caught one of them, while the other escaped, but was later nabbed. When the police tried to take them to a station, the MLA intervened and asked the police not to make an issue out of it, the police said.

A senior police officer said an inquiry was under way and action would be initiated.