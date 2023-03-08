Police increase vehicle checkpoints and patrols to crack down on drunk driving

March 08, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

The police have increased vehicle checkpoints and patrols so that drunk drivers do not give them the slip. Drunk driving is one of the major reasons for fatal accidents.

On the orders of City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, police personnel stop vehicles at several points on arterial roads or important junctions to increase surveillance. A senior police officer said, “There have been instances of motorists under the influence of alcohol who dropped their vehicles and fled upon seeing a police team or someone driving ahead of them landing in our net.”

In addition to vehicle checkpoints manned by law and order police, traffic policemen said they had 10 checkpoints at night and deployed 47 patrol vehicles.

On an average, the police registered 110 to 120 cases per day, mostly at night. Besides, nearly 220 cases were booked during a special drive, mostly on Saturday evenings.

The traffic police’s special drive, surprisingly, caught several autorickshaw drivers who were under the influence of alcohol even during the day, sources said.

At checkpoints, officers of patrol teams with body cameras intercept motorists and tell them to blow on the straw attached to a breathalyser, generating a photo along with the reading. Anyone with an alcohol level exceeding 30 mg per 100 ml of blood are booked.

The police will then collect the licence number and other details of the violator. This is not an easy task as people who are under the influence are often not very cooperative, an officer explained. “Sometimes, they refuse to blow on the straw. Then, we take them to a government hospital to test their blood alcohol level using the conventional method.”

If somebody escalates the situation, the officers are authorised to record their behaviour on mobile phones. In the next few months, officers plan to use tripod cameras at junctions.

Once a case is registered, the police will not allow the motorists to drive and will either call a family member or friend to take them home. Immediately, a case is booked and fed into the e-court system. After 48 hours, motorists get text messages informing them about the fine amount of ₹10,000.

‘Many don’t pay’

As the fine amount is high, many do not pay. There are 7,417 drunk driving cases that are still pending, according to officials. Special focus was given to inform violators about the pending cases through call centres at 10 places in the city.

They were asking them to visit a call centre to dispose of their cases.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kapilkumar C. Saratkar said the crackdown on drunk driving yielded the desired results and reduced the number of accidents. He said, “We have better enforcement as police personnel from the law and order unit are also involved in the operation. We definitely registered enough cases and feel that it has created deterrence.”

“Violators are warned that if the fine is not paid, warrants will be obtained from courts to attach movable property, in addition to the vehicle involved. Already, 347 warrants have been issued by courts for attachment of property in lieu of the fine amount,” Mr. Saratkar said.