Police inaction over gang rape: SHRC calls for report

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday called for a report from the Chennai Police Commissioner over reported police inaction on an alleged gang rape of a woman with a disability even 13 days after the offence took place.

SHRC member A. Chittaranjan Mohandoss took suo motu cognisance of a media report over the incident and called for a report from the Chennai Police Commissioner within three weeks.

According to the media report, the police had not acted even 13 days after a complaint at the Kilpauk Women Police Station, which alleged that a 22-year old woman with a disability of T.P. Chathiram was gang-raped at knife point.

Though a case was registered against an anti-social element and others in connection with the incident, there was no further police action and hence a representation was handed over to the Chennai Collector a few days ago, the report added.