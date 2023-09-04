HamberMenu
Police help woman who used to liquor turn a new leaf 

The woman used to allegedly procure liquor from Tasmac outlets and sell it for higher price at night on the Marina Beach for the past 10 years

September 04, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Vijay Krishnaraj, inspector of Ice House police station, handing over new stove to Balammal to set up an idly shop.

Vijay Krishnaraj, inspector of Ice House police station, handing over new stove to Balammal to set up an idly shop. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A woman who was selling illegal liquor has turned a new leaf with the help of police personnel who bought new utensils and other paraphernalia to run an idly shop at Ice House where she used to sell liquor earlier.

Balammal, 42, living in a rented house in Ice House, had been procuring liquor from Tasmac outlets and selling illegally for a higher price on Marina beach and other areas in the last 10 years. She used to hoard liquor bottles and sell them at night. She did not show any inclination to reform herself despite being arrested and remanded several times. She would come out on bail and continue her illegal activity in another area.

K. Vijay Krishnaraj, Inspector of Police, Ice House, summoned her to the station and she explained her financial problems to him. She said she was estranged from her husband and had to support her daughters. Mr. Krishnaraj said: “We explored all options to make her mend her ways and decided to help her to set up an idly shop so that she earns her livelihood to support her family.”

The police inspector spent ₹9,000 for buying a new stove, utensils for her. She has been running the shop for the last two days. The police hope that she would not go back to her old ways.

