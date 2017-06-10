Police help estranged couple reunite

The Chennai city police played the role of a Good Samaritan by reuniting a Mumbai couple. On May 25, Ashiya Dilawar Vindhani, 28 came with a petition in Hindi addressed to Police Commissioner A. K. Viswanathan.

The Chennai-born woman was married to Raquib Suleiman Mali, a furniture seller in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, in 2009. A boy was born to them. Subsequently, the woman was harassed by her husband and mother-in-law.

Unable to cope with the stress, she left her husband’s house and was living with her parents at Mannady here for the past four months. But she could not bear the separation from her husband and child. She then approached the police. Mr. Viswanathan instructed his officers to look into her complaint.

C. Shyamala Devi, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anti-Dowry Cell, told The Hindu, “The couple know only Hindi. We summoned her husband from Mumbai and counselled them for several hours. Her husband agreed to take her along to Mumbai. The couple left for Mumbai by train on Friday.”