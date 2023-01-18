HamberMenu
Police head constable, in T.N., hit by car, dies in hospital

The 51-year-old had been riding her two-wheeler to go to the rescue of a colleague who had sustained a fall, when she was hit by a speeding car on Tuesday; police have arrested the car driver

January 18, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A police head constable working at the Tambaram All Women Police Station, who was undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after being hit by a speeding car on Tuesday, died on Wednesday morning. The Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing Police have filed a case and arrested the driver of the car. 

A senior official of the Chennai City Traffic Police said  the victim, M. Sheela Jebamani (51) was proceeding on her two-wheeler to help her colleague Rama Prabha who had called her for help after falling from her vehicle on GST Road in Chromepet on Tuesday evening. As she was proceeding on GST Road, a speeding car driven by A. Sakthi of Pallavaram hit the vehicle from behind.

Sheela Jebamani fell from her vehicle and sustained a head injury. Immediately the injured police head constable was rushed in an ambulance to the Chromepet Government Hospital where she was provided with first aid. Later she was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for further treatment, but she died on Wednesday.  

