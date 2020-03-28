Police have a hard time tracking quarantine violators

Home quarantined persons sneaking out are posing a nightmare to the police and civic officials.

When police personnel, accompanied by Corporation officials, recently went to track the status of home quarantined persons in the city, they were shocked to see some of them missing.

A father-son duo, who had returned from Bangkok and were home quarantined in Semathaman Colony in Koyambedu, had fled to Keezhakarai, Ramanathapuram, without informing authorities. The police also found a youth, supposed to be in home quarantine, roaming the streets of Anna Nagar. “Though they did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, they were told to stay home by health officials, but some of them did not follow the 14-day rule, as was required,” said a police officer in Anna Nagar.

ACPs have been given the list of persons who are under home quarantine, in their jurisdictions, and they in turn have deputed personnel to monitor the houses.

“Thinking that they are free from the disease and that they will not spread the virus to others, a few of them break the quarantine,” a police officer in Washermenpet said. “Recently, a youth returned from Croatia and was asked to stay indoors for 14 days. He went to a relative’s house in Marakkanam for a festival. We called him back to the city and have confined him in his house,” the officer said. A woman, a senior citizen, came from the U.S. and was taken to a quarantine ward in Poonamallee. But she escaped from there and reached her house in K.K. Nagar. Police personnel fanned out and nabbed her and got her readmitted in the facility.

The police filed a dozen cases last week, under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC, read with provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act.