GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police get permission to interrogate 4 more suspects in BSP leader’s murder case

The suspects — Ponnai Balu, Arul, Ramu alias Vinoth, and Hariharan — were produced before the magistrate court in Egmore

Published - July 22, 2024 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A magistrate court on Monday permitted the custodial interrogation of four suspects who were arrested in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K. Armstrong. He was hacked to death by a gang in Perambur on July 5.

The police have arrested more than 15 suspects in connection with the murder so far. Last week, the police moved a petition seeking the custodial interrogation of four suspects, namely Ponnai Balu, Arul, Ramu alias Vinoth, and Hariharan. They were produced before the magistrate court in Egmore. After the hearing, the police were given five-day custody of Hariharan and three-day custody of the others.

Meanwhile, the police are looking for two history sheeters — ‘Seizing’ Raja and Sambo Santhil — who had a rivalry with Armstrong, and another history-sheeter ‘Bomb’ Saravanan, brother of Thennarasu, BSP Tiruvallur district president, who was murdered by Arcot Suresh.

Earlier this month, Thiruvenkadam, one of the suspects in the case, was killed in an encounter after he escaped from police custody while being taken to recover the murder weapon.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.