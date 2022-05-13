Police get five-day custodial interrogation of double murder accused

Special Correspondent May 13, 2022 20:30 IST

The XVIII Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Friday granted the police a five-day custodial interrogation of two accused in the recent murder of a couple in Mylapore.

Last Saturday, R. Srikanth, chartered accountant, and his wife Anuradha were murdered after their return from the U.S. by their driver Krishna, a Nepalese national, and his associate Ravi, a native of Darjeeling, at their residence in Dwaraka Colony in Mylapore. Their bodies were buried at a farmhouse and the accused fled the city in the car belonging to Srikanth. The police nabbed them near Ongole in Andhra Pradesh and brought them to the city.

The accused were produced before the XVIII Magistrate Court in Saidapet. After hearing the petition filed by the police, the court ordered the custodial interrogation of the accused for five days.