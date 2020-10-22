Police get alert from Ireland, arrest burglar

CHENNAI

22 October 2020 02:09 IST

Son from Ireland was looking at footage to check on his mother

A man living in Ireland alerted the police after he saw an unknown person sneaking into his unoccupied house in Maduravoyal. The man was arrested by the beat police.

Shanmuga Sundaravalli, 67, lives near Porur while her son, Arul Murugan, lives in Ireland. On Sunday, she left for her daughter’s house in Anna Nagar. Without knowing this, Mr. Murugan was checking the CCTV footage from her house via an app to make sure she was alright when he noticed the stranger. He alerted the police. The suspect was identified as Murali, 25, of Chengalpattu.

