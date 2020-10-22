Chennai

Police get alert from Ireland, arrest burglar

A man living in Ireland alerted the police after he saw an unknown person sneaking into his unoccupied house in Maduravoyal. The man was arrested by the beat police.

Shanmuga Sundaravalli, 67, lives near Porur while her son, Arul Murugan, lives in Ireland. On Sunday, she left for her daughter’s house in Anna Nagar. Without knowing this, Mr. Murugan was checking the CCTV footage from her house via an app to make sure she was alright when he noticed the stranger. He alerted the police. The suspect was identified as Murali, 25, of Chengalpattu.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2020 2:09:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/police-get-alert-from-ireland-arrest-burglar/article32913291.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY