Police gear up to fight virus

To help provide hand sanitisers to police stations across the city, police personnel on Wednesday underwent training on how to make the disinfectant at the College of Pharmacy on the Madras Medical College premises.

According to police sources, ten personnel, including those from the Armed Reserve battalion, underwent training.

“Those who attended the workshop have done a certificate course related to pharmacy or chemical engineering. They were chosen as they could absorb the lessons better,” said a senior police officer.

The personnel were taught about the kind of infrastructure and precautions that have to be taken to make the sanitisers in large quantities. “We were also informed about places to purchase the raw materials from. We are now planning to make them on the premises of the police hospital, and it will be distributed to all stations in the city,” the police officer added.

He said that at a time when a bottle of hand sanitiser was being sold at double the price, they could make the sanitisers at very low prices.

“We have instructed police stations to clean the premises regularly and use disinfectants. Those who come to lodge complaints should also apply sanitisers kept at the station. All personnel have been asked to use masks as well, in case they show any symptoms,” said a police officer.

B. Shamoondeswari, Superintendent of Police, Kancheepuram district, said that personnel in the district too have been taught how to make sanitisers and they would distribute it to all stations. “We have also got some supply from the Health Department. Besides, we are providing training to all our personnel and their families on social distancing and precautions that needs to be taken,” she added.

P. Aravindan, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur, said similar measures were taken in his jurisdiction.

Police constables also want courts to postpone court hearings and conduct important ones through video-conferencing. “We escort 50-60 prisoners at a time. This puts us at great risk, and if a prisoner contracts the virus, he will spread it to other prisoners and police personnel,” said a constable.

Many wanted the police to temporarily suspend parades and well-being classes. “A large number of people come together for the sessions,” he said.