ADVERTISEMENT

Police foil accused’s escape attempt in shoot-out near Sriperumpudur

January 15, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of the Kancheepuram District Police on Saturday nabbed two accused who were involved in several criminal cases, including robbery and rape, after shooting and injuring both near Sriperumpudur.

The accused have been identified as P. Nagaraj alias Naga, 31, and S. Prakash, 31, of Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur district. They were wanted in cases in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, the police said.

On December 11, a 20-year-old girl, who worked at a private firm, lodged a complaint with the Sriperumpudur police alleging that two unidentified persons on a bike raped her at knifepoint. On the orders of Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police M. Sudhakar, a special team was formed to investigate the case, and they arrested the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

During interrogation, the duo confessed their involvement in multiple crimes in Kancheepuram, Arakkonam and Tiruvallur.

Mr. Sudhakar said when they were taken to recover valuables at a hideout on Saturday, Nagaraj, suddenly whipped out a gun, suspected to be a country-made weapon, from the pouch of a bike. He opened fire on the police personnel, and the duo attempted to escape. A police inspector returned fire.

In the shoot-out, Nagaraj was critically injured in the leg while Prakash was hit as he attempted to flee. The police eventually overpowered them and took them to government hospital for treatment. Investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US