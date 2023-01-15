Police foil accused’s escape attempt in shoot-out near Sriperumpudur

January 15, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

A special team of the Kancheepuram District Police on Saturday nabbed two accused who were involved in several criminal cases, including robbery and rape, after shooting and injuring both near Sriperumpudur.

The accused have been identified as P. Nagaraj alias Naga, 31, and S. Prakash, 31, of Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur district. They were wanted in cases in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, the police said.

On December 11, a 20-year-old girl, who worked at a private firm, lodged a complaint with the Sriperumpudur police alleging that two unidentified persons on a bike raped her at knifepoint. On the orders of Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police M. Sudhakar, a special team was formed to investigate the case, and they arrested the accused.

During interrogation, the duo confessed their involvement in multiple crimes in Kancheepuram, Arakkonam and Tiruvallur.

Mr. Sudhakar said when they were taken to recover valuables at a hideout on Saturday, Nagaraj, suddenly whipped out a gun, suspected to be a country-made weapon, from the pouch of a bike. He opened fire on the police personnel, and the duo attempted to escape. A police inspector returned fire.

In the shoot-out, Nagaraj was critically injured in the leg while Prakash was hit as he attempted to flee. The police eventually overpowered them and took them to government hospital for treatment. Investigation is on.