Police foil bid to export antique stone idol from Chennai to Germany

CHENNAI

05 February 2022 13:37 IST

The stone idol of Lord Ram, was found at the premises of a shipping company; it is believed to be worth ₹ 1 crore

Officers of the Idol Wing CID detected an attempt to illegally export a stone idol, which is believed to be an antique, from Chennai to Germany.

On Friday, based on an anonymous tip received by the Idol Wing CID police personnel in Chennai, on the orders of the Additional Director General of Police, K. Jayanth Murali, a special team of police conducted a search at the premises of SASL Shipping Private Ltd in Alandur. During the search, an antique stone idol of Lord Ram measuring about 2 feet in height and 28 cm in breadth, with a pedestal, was found concealed. Further enquiries revealed that the stone idol was intended to be exported abroad by air. The shipping firm could not provide any legal and valid explanation or any document for their possession of this antique idol, police said.

Mr. Murali, “We also have information on 10 to 15 other antique idols and we are looking for them. The Archaeological Survey of India has stated that the Lord Ram idol is believed to be an antique.”

The idol was seized since the shipping company had no proper certification for it. It is estimated to be worth more than ₹ 1 crore. Further investigations are on.

"Our investigation revealed that the exporter is a woman from Kilpauk. She is of Indian origin and a German citizen. The consignor gave it to the shipping company and went to Germany to receive the idol there. We will be investigating in Germany as well," Mr. Murali said.

This is the second seizure of idols that were to be exported from the city, over the last four months. In October last year, the Idol Wing CID seized 17 antique idols made of panchaloha and wood, and Thanjavur paintings from a godown in Mylapore. Those antiques were concealed in bundles meant to be couriered to the United States of America.