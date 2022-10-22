Police, fire service personnel gear up to ensure safe Deepavali 

A total of 6,673 fire and rescue personnel have been mobilised at 352 fire stations across TN; over 18,000 police personnel are monitoring crowds in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) Department has made elaborate arrangements to prevent fire accidents and ensure a safe Deepavali for all residents.

Ahead of the festival, which falls on Monday, the personnel have been undertaking awareness campaigns in schools and colleges, crowded places such as markets, railway stations, slum areas and in apartments complexes and also distributing awareness pamphlets to residents.

"This year, no objection certificates were given to set up 6,563 temporary cracker shops with all necessary conditions across the State. Of these, 861 were granted in Chennai," said Director General of Police, Fire Service, Braj Kishore Ravi. Officials of the TNFRS said the number of cracker shops during Deepavali has been decreasing every year.

A total of 6,673 personnel have been mobilised at 352 fire stations located across the state. Priya Ravichandran, Joint Director, Northern Region, said: “1,234 personnel will be deployed in Chennai City which has 46 fire stations. Additional forces have been brought to the city and they will be on round-the-clock duty until Tuesday. Apart from water tenders, we have requisitioned 50 water tankers from Chennai Metrowater to meet any emergencies. We have identified 26 vulnerable areas where additional personnel with machinery will be deployed so as to reduce the response time.”

Similarly, the Greater Chennai City Police said over 18,000 police personnel have been deployed for bandobust at several places where people gather in large numbers, like T. Nagar, Purasawalkam and Washermenpet for shopping. They have also been deployed at CMBT and other stations where people are gathering to travel to their hometowns.

In addition to law and order police, personnel from the crime investigation and traffic wings, Tamil Nadu Special police and Home Guards have been deployed for these duties. Temporary watch towers have been erected at vantage points and police personnel have been monitoring crowd movement. Facial recognition applications to trace habitual offenders inside surging crowds are also being used. Personnel in plainclothes with body-borne cameras have also been deployed. Baggage scanners to scan the baggage are being used.

Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal has been inspecting the arrangements and personally instructing police officials to ensure a safe Deepavali.

A large number of people are travelling from Chennai to various districts for which special buses are being operated by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and State Express Transport Corporation from six places in the city.