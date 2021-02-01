Police fine violators using surveillance cameras

Many cameras in Anna Nagar equipped with number plate recognition software

In a move to make Anna Nagar free from traffic violations, the Chennai Traffic Police have started levying fine on motorists based on the surveillance camera footage.

In 2019, the Chennai Traffic Police started testing the “contactless enforcement system”. Sixty-four cameras, most of them embedded with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) software, were installed along the main roads, including near Anna Nagar Roundtana, Shanti Colony, 100 feet road, and Thirumangalam junction.

The police monitor these cameras at a control room near the Anna Nagar Roundtanna. Registration number of vehicle that violates road traffic rules is captured and a challan, along with a picture of the violation, is sent to the address of the violator. “We have fined over 50,000 people using this technology. Now, the server is being upgraded and getting linked to the National Informatics Centre,” said inspector S. Sakthivel, Anna Nagar.

Mr. Sakthivel said that apart from these cameras, the traffic police were checking the cameras installed on small roads to nab the violators. “We have been booking at least 200 cases this way. Our men sit in the control room and manually take screen grabs of traffic violations,” he said. Details about the owner of the vehicle are sourced from the database of Vahan, the portal of the Transport Department. “The challans are then sent to their homes,” he said.

A constable from Anna Nagar said that even those violating parking rules were fined using the cameras. “Our aim is to make Anna Nagar traffic violation-free,” he said.