Police fine violators using surveillance cameras

Residents want police to curb over speeding bikes and MTC buses

In a move to make Anna Nagar free of traffic violations, Chennai Traffic police have started using surveillance cameras, installed even in smaller roads, to fine motorists violating traffic norms.

Residents want police to curb over speeding bikes and MTC buses.

In 2019, the Chennai Traffic Police started testing the ‘contactless enforcement system'. The traffic police installed 64 cameras and most of them were embedded with ANPR software.

The equipment has been installed along main roads including near Anna Nagar Roundtana, Shanti Colony, 100 feet Road, Thirumangalam junction and other important junctions.

These cameras are monitored from a control room near the Anna Nagar Roundtanna and the cameras capture the vehicle registration number, and a challan, along with a TV grab of their violation, will be sent to the homes of the violators. "We have fined over 50,000 people using this technology. Now the server is being upgraded and getting linked to National Informatics Centre," said inspector S.Sakthivel, Anna Nagar.

He said that apart from these cameras, the traffic police are also checking the surveillance cameras installed in smaller roads to nab violators. "We have been booking at least 200 cases this way. Our men sit in the control room, to which these cameras are connected, and manually take grabs of traffic violators. The details pertaining to the vehicle registration number is sourced from the database of Vahan, the portal of the transport department. The challans are then sent to their homes," he said.

A police constable from Anna Nagar said that even parking violators are fined using the cameras. "Our aim is to make Anna Nagar traffic violation free," he said.

Residents said that apart from cameras, police presence is required to instil a sense of discipline among motorists. "Bikers jump signals frequently and ride at high speed creating a sense of fear among pedestrians. In the mornings, MTC buses drive rashly," said Sreenivasan, a resident of Anna Nagar.