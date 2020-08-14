Police find over ₹1.5 lakh in ragpicker’s house

Seven sovereigns of gold jewellery, 49 g of silver, four water containers filled with coins and over 110 demonetised ₹500 notes found.

Nearly a week ago, Prabhavathi, who was in her sixties, was found lying dead on a pavement in Otteri.

Her sisters Rajeshwari and Maheswari stood near the body, clueless on what to do next. In the pandemic, no one came forward to help them with the burial and other rituals. The Secretariat Colony police inspector, who happened to pass by, saw the scene and gave the body a decent burial with the help of other police personnel.

Prabhavathi was supporting her mentally ill sisters using earnings from collecting and selling rags and plastics. The police noticed the two women were living on the pavement. They learned that the sisters’ house in the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements in Sathiyavanimuthu Nagar had been kept locked for the last 10 years. They gave them food and clothing before taking them to their house.

E. Rajeshwari, Inspector of Police, Secretariat Colony, said, “Garbage was strewn everywhere in the house. With the help of Corporation staff, we removed all the piled up waste and collected currency in the denominations of ₹50, ₹100 and ₹500, totalling to ₹1.5 lakh. We also found seven sovereigns of gold jewellery, 49 g of silver and four water containers filled with coins. Over 110 demonetised ₹500 notes were retrieved. A lot of soiled ₹10 notes are yet to be counted.”

After the house was cleaned, the sisters would be given shelter and the money would be handed over to them, the police said.