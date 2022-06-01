Police file cases against Annamalai, 4,000 others

The BJP had organised a protest rally demanding cut in fuel prices by State govt.

The Egmore police have filed a case against BJP leader K. Annamalai and others for organising a protest march near Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore on Tuesday. The police have filed cases against BJP leaders and 4,000 persons who participated in the rally.

A senior police official said more than 4,000 persons, along with several BJP leaders, including Mr. Annamalai, Karu. Nagarajan and Nainar Nagendiran, participated in a protest rally demanding the reduction of fuel prices. The police had not given permission for the march, so cases were filed against the persons who participated in the rally under three sections of Indian Penal Code.

The BJP had planned to take out a protest rally from the Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore to the Secretariat demanding reduction in fuel prices by the State government. However, the police had stopped and detained them. They were released later.