Police extend help to hair extension sellers and daily wage earners in Uthiramerur

For most, the hair is symbol of fashion. But for these 50 families in Bandar Kudisai area in Kaliyampoondi, Uthiramerur district it is survival. Many of them earn a living by making products made out of hair, ranging from charms tied in lorries for warding evil eye and hair extensions.

However after the lock down began, many have not been able to earn. Seeing their plight, V. Ponramu, additional SP, Crime against Women and Children, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram district, and his team donated grocery that can last for a fortnight.

“Many of us depend on human hair to make the charms to ward of evil eye and hair extension. We sell the charms in shops and the hair to people in bus stands and public places. We have been doing it for generations,” said 28-year-old B. Ramaraj, a resident.

However selling these fetches them hardly ₹ 2,000 per month. “Many of us also go for construction work to earn some extra money. Some used to go begging, but the police warned them and they stopped,” he added.

Though they get grocery from ration shops, the residents said that it does not last for long. “The ₹ 1,000 given by government is sufficient enough to purchase vegetables for a week,” he explained.

Mr. Ponramu said that after he came to know about their plight, he decided to help them. “This is a small initiative to ensure that the community does not starve,” said he said.