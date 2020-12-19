Police execute 700 non-bailable warrants in a month

Personnel instructed to execute such warrants, cancel bails of repeat offenders

Mani alias Manivasagam, a businessman in Thoothukudi, was shocked when he was arrested recently for a murder he committed in Valasaravakkam 21 years ago. The accused murdered Deenadayalan, 30, who was a marine and was running a business on the Poonamallee Trunk Road, over a dispute, in 1999. Thinking that the police would not catch him, he had gone about his life, selling utensils in Thoothukudi. He was nabbed when the police were executing non-bailable warrants issued by a judicial magistrate court in Poonamallee against two of his associates.

Similarly, the city police have arrested more than 700 criminal suspects in a month, executing non-bailable warrants pending against them in various courts. As per provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code, a magistrate has the jurisdiction and power to issue a warrant of arrest, which can be directed against any escaped convict, a proclaimed offender or any person who is accused of a non-bailable offence and is evading arrest.

As part of crime prevention, City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal instructed police personnel to execute all pending non-bailable warrants against the suspects, to prevent them from indulging in crime.

Mr. Aggarwal told The Hindu, “We are following the proper system contemplated in the Criminal Procedure Code to tighten the grip on criminals. We are now executing non-bailable warrants that have been pending for a long time, so that criminals appear before courts and face trial. As many as 700 non-bailable warrants were executed by the city police in a month.”

“We are also going for the cancellation of bail of those committing repeat offences, so that they remain in prison for a longer period. When a criminal is released on bail by the court, he/she should give an undertaking that he/she will not commit similar offences and that they will cooperate with investigating officers. When they commit offences again, we file petitions through our law officers for the cancellation of bail in previous cases and arrest them,” he said.

Instructions have been given to investigating and law officers to execute long-pending non-bailable warrants and cancel the bails of repeat offenders.

City public prosecutor Gowri Ashokan said, “At least five to 10 bails of repeat offenders are rejected by the Principal Sessions Court here every day. Whenever bail petitions come up for hearing, we urge the court to reject the pleas of habitual offenders, and make efforts to ensure that such offenders do not roam freely.”