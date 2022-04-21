Police execute 267 non-bailable warrants in three days 

Special teams of police were formed to track down the accused

Special teams of police were formed to track down the accused

As many as 267 non-bailable warrants (NBWs) were executed in three days in the city either by arresting the accused or making them surrender.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal has ordered the police to trace the accused in criminal cases who had non-bailable warrants pending against them and produce them after arresting them.

Special teams of police personnel, led by respective police inspectors, have been searching and arresting them. In pursuance of the effort, 36 accused who had criminal cases in courts and non-bailable warrants issued against them were nabbed by the police in the north zone of Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction and produced in the courts. Forty four criminals who had NBWs pending against them surrendered before the respective courts and recalled their NBWs issued against them in the north zone.

In the west zone, the police arrested six accused who had NBWs against them and produced in the courts and 60 accused surrendered in the courts. In the east zone, 10 accused were nabbed and produced in the courts while 37 accused surrendered themselves. In the south zone, the police arrested five accused who had NBWs and produced them in courts while 57 accused surrendered.

A senior police officer said: “We have apprehended 57 criminals who had NBWs and executed the NBWs. As many as 210 accused surrendered in the courts following our efforts. Altogether, 267 non-bailable warrants were executed in three days. We will continue our efforts to trace the accused who had NBWs pending against them and execute the orders of the courts.”