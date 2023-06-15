Police embark on a drive to dispose of seized and abandoned vehicles, free up space at stations

June 15, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have embarked on a special drive to dispose of vehicles that are involved in offences or have been abandoned on the road.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal had issued directions to seize vehicles that were abandoned on the roadside and parking areas for a long time and to hand them over to owners properly after conducting enquiry. Subsequently, teams were formed and a special drive taken up to dispose the vehicles seized in crime cases or narcotic cases.

The first special drive was conducted last year in which 607 abandoned vehicles were auctioned in October and ₹24 lakh realised from the auction was deposited in government treasury. During the second drive, 1,618 vehicles were identified. Of these 1,333 vehicles were sold in auction for over ₹1 crore and 23 vehicles were returned to owners. The remaining 260 vehicles will be auctioned on June 28. The third drive will be conducted shortly for newly identified 530 vehicles, said the police. Of the 122 vehicles that were seized in the cases registered in NDPS cases till May 31 this year, two will be handed over to the owners as per the court orders. Steps to get court orders for the remaining 120 vehicles are on.

The police said altogether 988 vehicles were handed over to the owners, 1,940 vehicles were auctioned by taking expeditious action. This had led to streamlining the processes and freeing the police stations of parked vehicles.

