Police draw flak for response to beef post 

Screenshot of Greater Chennai Police’s reply to a Twitter post with the picture of beef. The reply has now been deleted by the police.

July 07, 2022 20:27 IST

After DMK’s Dharmapuri MP S. Senthilkumar flagged the issue, the police took down the post

The Greater Chennai Police, on Thursday morning, was caught in a buzz about tweeting and deleting a reply it had made on a random photo of a beef dish, making it the focus of criticism on intolerance and trolling.

Abubacker, state coordinator of Maanavar Pasarai, Naam Tamilar Katchi, had posted a photo of a beef dish through his Twitter handle @AbubackerOfficl. Early this morning, another unknown Twitter user tagged the photo to the Greater Greater Chennai Police’s official Twitter page @chennaipolice. This came to the notice then of the police and the police handle replied directly to the original tweet: “Such a post here is unwarranted”. That led to a barrage of criticism over the post by the official handle of the GCP.

DMK MP S. Senthilkumar flagged the issue with the city police on Twitter, objecting to the reply on an individual’s post. Following this, the GCP handle of @chennaipolice took down its reply.

The social media team of GCP posted a new tweet replying to him, "your tweet by mistake was retweeted on @GCP page. Since the Twitter page is meant for the public, personal posts can be avoided...is the reason for the earlier post. We regret posting it on your page. That was not about your food preference."

@chennaipolice tweeted further that its page was meant for the use of the general public to share their grievances, suggestions and to exchange solutions. "Please desist from retweeting an individual tweets or posts not related to the general public," it said.