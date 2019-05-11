Police draw flak for denying Chinmayi permission to protest

The Chennai police on Friday rejected singer Chinmayi’s second request to organise a protest in connection with the sexual harassment charge against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

The protest was challenging the order passed in the sexual harassment case against the CJI, the police said in the rejection note. “In the order itself, the Supreme Court observed it cannot be published in the media. The purpose of protest against the Supreme Court amounts to judicial interference and is purely judicial contempt,” the note added as reason for rejecting the request.

People’s Union Of Civil Liberties National General Secretary V. Suresh said denying permission was “legally untenable and constitutionally unfounded”.

Dr. Suresh clarified: “It is only an informal inhouse administrative committee. There is no legal sanction for this committee and it wouldn’t tantamount to contempt of court.”

He said permission to protest could only be denied when there was a “real threat to peace or violence”. “The SC committee has denied the victim a fair representation in the case. It is a great travesty of justice and people have a right to talk about it,” he said.

Ms. Chinmayi said: “I have asked people to tweet the denial of permission to protest and see if each of us can hold a placard protesting against the way the sexual harassment case has been handled as of now.”