Police, disaster response teams ready for rescue work in Chennai

December 09, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police on Friday prepared to take up relief and rescue operations in anticipation of heavy rain under the influence of Cyclone Mandous.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Friday deputed personnel of the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) to various places in the city for rescue work.

At the Rajarathinam Stadium, Mr. Jiwal inspected arrangements and checked the availability of inflated rescue boats, lifejackets and protective equipment to the personnel.

Mr. Jiwal said: “We have taken all precautionary measures in view of Cyclone Mandous. Over 16,000 police personnel and 1,500 personnel from Home Guards have been mobilised for round-the-clock duty.”

“In addition, we have readied specialised rescue and relief teams. Based on lessons from previous monsoon, we have readied equipment, men and boats. Altogether, we have deployed 12 teams which were provided with cutters, lighting arrangements besides four more teams with boats which will be deployed to places for rescuing people stranded in low-lying areas and to handle medical emergencies,” said Mr. Jiwal.

A 40-member team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is on standby.

Patrol vehicles were moving on streets and using public address systems to advise people on cyclone forecast and about other precautionary measures they could take.

Traffic updates

The police have been issuing traffic updates every two hours about waterlogging and tree falls on the roads.

Since the sea was rough, the public were advised not to visit the beaches. “Our personnel are vigilant to prevent the public from entering the water area of Marina and other beaches,” said Mr. Jiwal.

The public have been requested to venture out only if it was an absolute necessity until a formal announcement about the landfall of the cyclone was made.

The police have set up a special control room for handling emergency calls. Public have been asked to call 044-23452372 for any emergency besides regular numbers such as police control room 100, Greater Chennai Corporation helpline 1913 and Fire and Rescue Services 112.