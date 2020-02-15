Police detain five women activists

Five women activists were picked up by the city police when they gathered near Ambedkar Manimandapam to hold a cultural event to celebrate Ambedkarite values, equality and love for democracy.

A group of women, including Gayatri Kandhadai, advocate and activist; and Radhika Ganesh, a social worker, planned to gather at the Ambedkar Manimandapam and conduct a peaceful event between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Police personnel picked up the activists who gathered at 1.15 p.m., and took them to the Mylapore police station.

When Ms. Radhika came to the venue, she was detained.

“I explained that it was not a protest. Despite my repeated requests that we would peacefully disperse, the police grabbed me and put me into a van,” she said.

She was initially taken to the Pattinapakkam police station, where her phone was confiscated. Later, the others were detained at the Mylapore police station and were told by the police that they were taken into custody for unlawful assembly.

Ms. Radhika was later taken to the Mylapore AC office, where the others were kept.