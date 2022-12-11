Police detain boy for playing with knife near Pillaipakkam lake

December 11, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Sriperumbudur police are questioning a juvenile who was found to be playing along with a few children with a long knife in the Pillaipakkam lake, which is overflowing with water owing to Cyclone Mandous.

A senior police officer said a video of a group of children playing near the shutters of the Pillaipakkam lake was sent to them wherein one of them, a teenager, was found to be holding a three-feet-long knife. Based on this, the Sriperumbudur police visited the lake, and after detaining the boy, they are enquiring about how he came into possession of the knife.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the Water Resources Department have opened the shutters resulting in heavy out flow of the rainwater. Unaware of the risks, a large number of children are visiting the lake to play. The residents in the locality also want the police authorities and the Kancheepuram district administration to take steps to prevent children from visiting the lake.