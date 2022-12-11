  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

Police detain boy for playing with knife near Pillaipakkam lake

December 11, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sriperumbudur police are questioning a juvenile who was found to be playing along with a few children with a long knife in the Pillaipakkam lake, which is overflowing with water owing to Cyclone Mandous.

A senior police officer said a video of a group of children playing near the shutters of the Pillaipakkam lake was sent to them wherein one of them, a teenager, was found to be holding a three-feet-long knife. Based on this, the Sriperumbudur police visited the lake, and after detaining the boy, they are enquiring about how he came into possession of the knife.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the Water Resources Department have opened the shutters resulting in heavy out flow of the rainwater. Unaware of the risks, a large number of children are visiting the lake to play. The residents in the locality also want the police authorities and the Kancheepuram district administration to take steps to prevent children from visiting the lake.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.